Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 228,931 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,396,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228,931 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Lam Research worth $174,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Lam Research by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.80. The company has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

