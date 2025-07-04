North Capital Inc. Takes Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 951 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 5.0% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 2.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Shell by 5.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73. The firm has a market cap of $212.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Scotiabank cut their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

