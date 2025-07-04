IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $40,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Welltower by 57.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Welltower Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of WELL stock opened at $152.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.92 and a 52-week high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

