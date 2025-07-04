Best Lithium Stocks To Research – July 3rd

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto, SolarEdge Technologies, Albemarle, QuantumScape, Enovix, and Sociedad Quimica y Minera are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of lithium—a critical metal used primarily in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics and energy storage systems. Investors often view these equities as a way to gain exposure to the growing demand for clean-energy technologies and electrification trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,187,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,726,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average of $108.45. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.05. 4,183,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,679. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.08. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SEDG stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. 8,305,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,023. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $32.11.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.14. 2,041,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,386. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $113.91.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. 18,876,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,112,648. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.66 and a quick ratio of 16.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ENVX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 4,478,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,822,275. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. Enovix has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 843,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,366. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

