Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $350.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.84 and a 200-day moving average of $347.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $294.32 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.