Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,225 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. State of Wyoming grew its stake in SEA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SEA by 13.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $149.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $172.65.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Arete Research raised shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

