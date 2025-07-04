Kintegral Advisory LLC Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kintegral Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,444 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,915,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,690,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,111,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,641 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

