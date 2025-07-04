Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $37.55 Million Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,528 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $37,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 131,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

