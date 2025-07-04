LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wedbush

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LTC Properties news, EVP David M. Boitano bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,378.46. The trade was a 62.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in LTC Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 36,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 44,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

