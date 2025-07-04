GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,038,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,015,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $60,722,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $46,811,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,592,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ EXE opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is -42.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXE. Barclays upgraded Expand Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expand Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Expand Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

