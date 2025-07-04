The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Paul V. Woolway Sells 3,290 Shares

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $299,225.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,830.80. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $92.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

