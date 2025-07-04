SMART Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SMART Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

