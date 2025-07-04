Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.6% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $591.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $629.25. The company has a market capitalization of $622.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.