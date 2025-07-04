iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $96,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 31,380 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $622.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $629.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

