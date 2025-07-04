Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of KHC opened at $26.63 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

