Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $398,750.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,664,424. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Thursday, May 8th, Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $388,925.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $155.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Roth Capital upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on EA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,052,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,198,607,000 after buying an additional 150,438 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,778,553,000 after buying an additional 605,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $978,650,000 after buying an additional 30,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $648,169,000 after buying an additional 270,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,945,702 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $570,233,000 after purchasing an additional 88,767 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.