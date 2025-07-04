First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading Down 16% – Should You Sell?

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,780,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,820% from the average daily volume of 144,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.
First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.
