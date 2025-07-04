First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading Down 16% – Should You Sell?

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,780,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,820% from the average daily volume of 144,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

First Andes Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

First Andes Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Andes Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Andes Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.