The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Position Trimmed by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 20,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE ALL opened at $196.72 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.50 and a 1-year high of $213.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

