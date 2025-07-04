The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. William Blair started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

NYSE ALL opened at $196.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.50 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

