Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kintegral Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,348.80. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total transaction of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,773.08. The trade was a 56.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,050.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,060.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,039.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $888.75 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.62 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair raised W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,123.13.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

