Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 415834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,207,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,103 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,583,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,141,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,478 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,691,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,951 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,327,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,627,000 after buying an additional 761,829 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

