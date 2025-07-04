Renewable Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 1st

Quanta Services, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, MasTec, and EMCOR Group are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the development, production or distribution of energy from renewable sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, geothermal and biomass. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to firms that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition global power systems away from fossil fuels. As government policies and consumer demand increasingly favor clean energy, renewable energy stocks can both drive and benefit from the ongoing shift toward sustainable power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Quanta Services stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.97. 996,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,717. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $382.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $92.01. 3,271,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,246. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.39. 2,064,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,048. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $59.19 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MasTec (MTZ)

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.00. 993,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,725. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.13. MasTec has a 52-week low of $89.96 and a 52-week high of $172.71. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Shares of EME stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $532.13. 312,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $545.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $462.11 and a 200 day moving average of $439.40. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.23.

