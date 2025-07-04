Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWS opened at $134.95 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

