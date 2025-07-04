Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 59,251 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $135.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.96.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

