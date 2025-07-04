Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 25,306 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:HYI opened at $11.98 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

