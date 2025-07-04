Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,324 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 20.0%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average is $76.53.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.