Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Invests $20.68 Million in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,682,000. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.00% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,249,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 386,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,007,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $72.34 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $423.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.1126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

