Davidson Trust Co. Acquires 245 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $60.62 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $60.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

