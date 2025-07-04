iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,283 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 5.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $99,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 154,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 80,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

IVW opened at $110.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

