Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $27,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $471,967,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,915,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,182,000 after acquiring an additional 589,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,647,000 after acquiring an additional 542,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 536,166 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

