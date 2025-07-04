Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2025

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEMFree Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $27,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $471,967,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,915,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,182,000 after acquiring an additional 589,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,647,000 after acquiring an additional 542,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 536,166 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.