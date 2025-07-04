Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,470 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,785,000. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $67.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $67.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

