Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $48.66 Million in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,660,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $85.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.91. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

