Spear Holdings RSC Ltd Buys New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,000. MercadoLibre makes up 1.4% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 375.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,507.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,463.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,128.17. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,579.78 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price objective (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,645.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.