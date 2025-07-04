Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.32 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,578 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Brunswick worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $520,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 63.2% in the first quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 32.9% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Brunswick stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Brunswick Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $87.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.15%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $122,319.24. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,927.02. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

