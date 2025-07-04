Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 218,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,089,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of United Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $10,773,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 132.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 7,225.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 355,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 75,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.89. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAL. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

