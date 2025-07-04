Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 2,332 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 3.0% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,391 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,942,000. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,756,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10,908.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after buying an additional 261,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,123,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $94.88 and a 12-month high of $123.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

