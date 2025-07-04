AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 143,744 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 63,359 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:T opened at $28.33 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $203.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.