Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 565 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,507.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,463.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,579.78 and a one year high of $2,645.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Benchmark downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,645.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.