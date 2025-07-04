GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,490 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,238,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $178,987,000 after buying an additional 1,081,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after acquiring an additional 835,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,201,353 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $175,758,000 after acquiring an additional 679,032 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11,587.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 669,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $96,737,000 after purchasing an additional 663,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,698,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total value of $218,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,156.45. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total value of $159,530.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,508.43. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,729 shares of company stock worth $4,784,679 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $155.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush raised Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

