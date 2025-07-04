Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $39.50 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 562,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,499,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NVO opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $143.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

