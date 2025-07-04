Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up approximately 1.0% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,249 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,793,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,167,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:CCI opened at $102.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.84. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.50%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.