GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.13.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.17.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

