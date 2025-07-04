GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $122.03 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $137.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

