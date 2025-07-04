Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $555.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $517.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.61. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $557.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

