Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $37,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $281.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.98. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

