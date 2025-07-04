Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $88.67 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

