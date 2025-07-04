Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 164,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $139.90.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.61.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

