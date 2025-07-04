Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2025

Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after buying an additional 23,971,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,720,000 after buying an additional 746,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,143,000 after acquiring an additional 224,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.78 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.