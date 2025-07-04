Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after buying an additional 23,971,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,720,000 after buying an additional 746,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,143,000 after acquiring an additional 224,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.78 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.