Fisher Funds Management LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Fisher Funds Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in Progressive were worth $28,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.88.

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $691,398.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,160.43. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total transaction of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 238,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,544,668.88. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,948 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $260.30 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $207.50 and a one year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $152.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.18.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

