Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $24,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,294,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $319.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

